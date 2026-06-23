Senegal pins World Cup hopes on Iraq showdown

Shafaq News- New York

Senegal's qualification hopes will be decided against Iraq after a 3-2 defeat to Norway, head coach Pape Thiaw said on Tuesday.

Thiaw told reporters that Senegal still has one match left to play and must give everything to secure a place in the next round.

Norway secured qualification for the Round of 32 after defeating Senegal in the second round of Group I, while France also booked its place in the knockout stage with a victory over Iraq.