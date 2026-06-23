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Iraq's World Cup hopes hinge on Senegal clash

Iraq's World Cup hopes hinge on Senegal clash
2026-06-23T13:48:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's qualification hopes suffered a major setback after the team's 0-3 defeat to France, the national team's media envoy said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ali Riah explained that Iraq's chances now hinge on its final group-stage match against Senegal in Toronto on June 26. Senegal also suffered its second defeat of the tournament after losing 3-2 to Norway and remains without a point. The Iraqi team dropped to fourth and last place in the group, while France and Norway secured qualification for the next round.

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