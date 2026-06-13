Qatar snatch first-ever World Cup point against Switzerland

Shafaq News- Santa Clara

Qatar earned the first World Cup point in their history on Saturday after Boualem Khoukhi scored a stoppage-time header to secure a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Group B.

Switzerland had led for most of the match at Levi’s Stadium after Breel Embolo converted a 17th-minute penalty, but Qatar stayed alive before Khoukhi rose in the box in the 95th minute to meet a Homam Ahmed cross and head in the equalizer.

The goal completed a dramatic late comeback for the Asian champions, who lost all three matches as hosts in 2022 and entered the 2026 tournament still searching for their first World Cup point.

Qatar, coached by Julen Lopetegui, had left all-time top scorer Almoez Ali on the bench at kickoff, with Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior, Yusuf Abdurisag, and Khoukhi among the starters.

Switzerland controlled long stretches of the match and created the better chances, but failed to turn pressure into a second goal.

The result leaves Qatar and Switzerland on one point each, matching Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, who also drew 1-1 in their opening match. Qatar next face co-hosts Canada on June 18, while Switzerland meet Bosnia and Herzegovina on the same day.