Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad will be ready to host the 2028 Arabian Gulf Cup, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said on Saturday, directing officials to complete unfinished stadiums and upgrade sports facilities ahead of the tournament.

Al-Zaidi called for completing all hosting requirements, including work on Al-Tajiyat Stadium, which his office said would seat more than 60,000 spectators.

The prime minister also instructed the Finance Ministry to release outstanding payments for live television coverage of the Iraqi football league. He ordered authorities to complete procedures for allocating land to the Iraqi Football Association for training grounds and facilities for youth and national teams.

The Gulf Football Federation awarded Iraq hosting rights for the December 9 to 22, 2028 tournament on September 28, with Baghdad subsequently confirmed as the host city. Iraq previously hosted the competition in the capital in 1979 and in Basra in 2023.