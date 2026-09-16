Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq head coach Graham Arnold said on Wednesday that the national team is ready to compete in the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Arnold told a press conference that he personally selected the squad, with the initial 35-player list registered a month ago with FIFA approval. Recent changes included Hussein Ali after the player’s club informed the national team that he needed surgery for an injury.

“Player selection was based on fitness and performances in domestic competitions this season,” he said, adding that he had seen an improvement in their level despite difficult weather conditions.

Arnold also linked the tournament in Saudi Arabia to Iraq’s preparations for another World Cup qualification campaign.

“I want the players to go to the Gulf Cup believing they can win it,” he said, describing the Gulf Cup as an important competition for the region and a great opportunity to make your country and your family proud.

The 27th Gulf Cup will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, 2026, coinciding with a FIFA international window and allowing participating teams to call up their professional players and rely on their main squads.