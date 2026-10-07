Shafaq News- Baghdad

Baghdad will host the 28th Arabian Gulf Cup from December 9 to 22, 2028, following an agreement with the Iraqi Football Association, the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF) announced on Wednesday.

The Iraqi Football Association will later name the stadiums selected for the tournament, while AGCFF inspection committees are expected to visit the Iraqi capital to assess the readiness of stadiums, sports facilities, hotels and logistical services.