Messi leads Argentina comeback over England into World Cup final

Shafaq News- Atlanta

Lionel Messi supplied two assists as Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 after extra time and reach the 2026 World Cup final against Spain.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring in the 55th minute, finishing Morgan Rogers’ delivery beyond Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina increased the pressure and nearly equalized when Alexis Mac Allister struck the post. Messi then created the breakthrough in the 85th minute, working a short corner before finding Enzo Fernandez, whose finish forced extra time.

The Argentina captain then set up Lautaro Martinez for the winner, threading the ball into the penalty area for the striker to beat Jordan Pickford.

England pushed forward late through Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham but failed to find another goal.

The result repeated the 2-1 scoreline from the countries’ famous 1986 World Cup quarterfinal, when Diego Maradona scored the “Hand of God” and Goal of the Century.

Argentina advanced to a second successive final and moved one victory from becoming the first nation to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962, while England’s defeat ended their bid to reach a first final since winning the tournament in 1966.