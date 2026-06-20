Iraqi para-fencer wins silver at Satellite tournament

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ziad Al-Nezri, Iraqi para-fencer, won the silver medal at the Satellite International Wheelchair Fencing Ranking Tournament, the Iraqi Paralympic Committee stated on Saturday.

Al-Nezri advanced through the group stage with four consecutive victories before defeating a Chinese opponent 15-9 in the quarterfinals. He then secured a 15-11 win over a competitor from Uzbekistan in the semifinals to reach the final.

The result supports Iraq's preparations for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where the national team aims to improve players' international rankings and complete medical classification requirements.