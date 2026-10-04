Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will host the 2028 Asian Mountain Bike Championships after securing approval from the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), Iraqi Cycling Federation President Ali Hameed told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Hameed said the decision followed talks with the ACC president in Canada on developing cycling in Iraq and the country’s bid to stage the continental championship. The two sides also agreed to hold long-term training camps for Iraqi national teams preparing for upcoming international and continental road and track competitions.

Under the agreement, he added, an international Level 2 coaching course for 15 participants will also be held in Iraq to strengthen the country’s technical staff.

The meetings took place during Iraq’s participation in the 2026 UCI Road World Championships, with Hameed also visiting the cycling development center in Bromont to review its programs for athletes, coaches, referees, and technical personnel.