Iraq opens West Asian women’s campaign with 3-0 win
2026-11-28T17:50:12+00:00
Shafaq News- Aqaba
Iraq’s women’s youth national football team opened its West Asian Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday in Jordan.
Under coach Abdul Wahab Abu Al-Hail, the Iraqi side broke the deadlock in the second half at Aqaba Stadium, scoring all three goals after a goalless opening period.
Iraqi player Lavin Thabet praised the squad’s performance, adding, “We look forward to winning our next match.”