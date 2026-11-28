Shafaq News- Aqaba

Iraq’s women’s youth national football team opened its West Asian Championship campaign with a 3-0 victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday in Jordan.

Under coach Abdul Wahab Abu Al-Hail, the Iraqi side broke the deadlock in the second half at Aqaba Stadium, scoring all three goals after a goalless opening period.

Iraqi player Lavin Thabet praised the squad’s performance, adding, “We look forward to winning our next match.”