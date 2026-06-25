Iraq and Senegal coaches agree match is final-like

Shafaq News- Toronto

Iraq and Senegal will treat Friday’s World Cup clash as a survival final, according to both coaches, after their teams lost their first two Group I matches and were left chasing a narrow route into the knockout stage.

Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw told reporters in Toronto that his team must beat Iraq to stay alive, describing the match as “a sort of a final” for both sides.

“The team is hungry for more. It is important for the nation,” Thiaw declared, adding that Senegal have “no room for mistakes anymore” after defeats to France and Norway.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold also shifted his full focus to Senegal after the 3-0 defeat to France, insisting that Iraq still have a chance because eight third-placed teams will qualify for the Round of 32.

“For me now, it’s all about Senegal,” Arnold said after the France match. “We’ve still got a chance.”

The match kicks off at Toronto Stadium at 10:00 p.m. Baghdad time, after France and Norway secured the top two places in Group I and advanced to the knockout stage.

A win may still not be enough for either Iraq or Senegal to qualify automatically. The winner would move to three points and then wait for the final third-place table across the 12 groups.