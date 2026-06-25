Iraq cuts dairy, egg imports nearly 50% in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's imports of dairy products, bird eggs, and natural honey fell to $530.3 million in 2025 from $1.024 billion the previous year, a decline of nearly 48%, according to international trade data released on Thursday.

Despite the sharp drop, Iraq remained among the world's largest importers of those products, after imports peaked at $1.332 billion in 2023, up from $974.6 million in 2022 and $872.7 million in 2021.

Cheese and curd accounted for the largest share of imports in 2025 at $232.6 million, followed by bird eggs at $176.3 million. Concentrated and sweetened milk and cream reached $39.8 million, while butter and other milk-derived fats totaled $39.2 million.

Imports of non-concentrated milk and cream stood at $31.1 million, with the remaining value comprising yogurt, whey, natural honey, and other edible animal products.