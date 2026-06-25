Ecuador shock Germany but await knockout fate

Shafaq News- New Jersey

Ecuador beat Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match on Thursday, handing the four-time world champions their first defeat of the tournament but still leaving them top of the group.

Germany struck almost immediately at MetLife Stadium, with Leroy Sane scoring in the second minute to put Julian Nagelsmann’s side on course for a perfect group-stage record.

Ecuador responded seven minutes later through Nilson Angulo, turning the match into a test of Germany’s control and Ecuador’s survival hopes.

The decisive moment came in the 77th minute, when Gonzalo Plata scored Ecuador’s second to complete the comeback and give Sebastian Beccacece’s team its first win of the tournament.

Germany still finished first in Group E on six points, helped by their earlier 7-1 win over Curacao and 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast.

For Ecuador, the result changed the tone of their campaign after a 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast and a goalless draw with Curacao. They now finish third with four points and must wait to see whether they qualify among the best third-placed teams.

Under the 2026 World Cup format, the top two teams from each group advance directly to the Round of 32, along with the eight best third-placed teams.

Ivory Coast vs Curacao

Elsewhere in Group E, Ivory Coast beat Curacao 2-0 in Philadelphia to secure second place and join Germany in the knockout stage. Nicolas Pepe scored both goals, opening the scoring in the seventh minute before adding the second in the 64th.

The result ended Curacao’s debut World Cup campaign with one point, while Ivory Coast advanced from a group that produced one of the tournament’s biggest final-round shocks.