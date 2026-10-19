Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran won both the Greco-Roman and freestyle team titles at the Under-23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, collecting seven gold medals across the two styles at the tournament held from October 12 to 18.

In Greco-Roman, Iran took the team title with 119 points, winning three gold and two bronze medals. Erfan Jarkani won gold at 63 kilograms, Abolfazl Mohmedi at 82 kilograms and Yasin Yazdi at 87 kilograms, while Mohammad Kamali and Mohammad Hadi Seydi took bronze at 67 and 97 kilograms, respectively.

In freestyle, Iran won the team title with 180 points and nine medals, including four golds from Ahora Khateri at 65 kilograms, Mahdi Yousefi at 79 kilograms, Abolfazl Rahmani at 92 kilograms, and Abolfazl Mohammad Nezhad at 125 kilograms.

Overall, Iran finished with seven gold, one silver, and six bronze medals, second in the medal standings behind Russia.