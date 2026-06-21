Iran defensive masterclass stifles Belgium

Shafaq News- Los Angeles

Iran held Belgium to a 0-0 draw in Group G on Sunday, producing a disciplined defensive display that frustrated one of the tournament's highest-ranked teams and kept the race for qualification wide open.

The result moved Iran to two points from two matches after their opening 2-2 draw with New Zealand, while Belgium remained winless after also drawing 1-1 with Egypt in their first outing.

Belgium controlled possession for long stretches at Los Angeles Stadium and carried much of the attacking threat, but Iran remained compact, limited space in central areas, and repeatedly disrupted the Red Devils' rhythm.

Romelu Lukaku started after concerns over his fitness, while Belgium entered the match under pressure to respond following their disappointing draw with Egypt. Coach Rudi Garcia had described victory as essential before kickoff.

Iran, meanwhile, arrived after days of controversy surrounding travel restrictions and preparation issues. Coach Amir Ghalenoei had publicly criticized the logistical arrangements imposed on his team and questioned why Iran had less preparation time than several other World Cup participants.

Those disruptions showed little effect on the pitch. Iran defended aggressively, stayed organized between the lines, and matched Belgium physically throughout the contest. The Asian side also threatened on transitions, forcing Belgium to remain cautious despite their territorial advantage.

The draw leaves all four teams in Group G firmly in contention entering the final round of matches. Iran will face Egypt next, while Belgium meet New Zealand in games likely to determine the group's qualification places.