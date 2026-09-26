Shafaq News- Riyadh

Iraqi Football Association (IFA) President Younis Mahmoud promised the national team a special reward after their 3-2 comeback win over Kuwait in the Gulf Cup 27 on Saturday.

“Congratulations, boys. You were heroes today, and most importantly, you came back into the game,” Mahmoud told the players after the match, praising their fighting spirit and ability to respond under pressure.

He said the closing stages showed the team’s unity, with every player, from the goalkeeper forward, pushing to regain possession and attack in search of the winning goal.

“I trust you, and I see you fighting for the team,” he said, promising the players what he described as a substantial reward from himself and the federation.

He also stressed the need for the players to recover before their next match, saying they required rest ahead of another important fixture.

Iraq defeated Kuwait 3-2 in their second Group A match of Gulf Cup 27 in Jeddah.

The result lifted Iraq to four points and second place in Group A. Saudi Arabia lead the group with six points after beating Oman 3-0, while Oman have one point and Kuwait remain without a point.