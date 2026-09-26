Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq climbed to 62nd in the world and eighth in Asia in the live FIFA rankings after defeating Kuwait 3-2 on Saturday in the second round of the 2027 Gulf Cup, currently held in Saudi Arabia.

The rise moves Iraq up one place from its position in FIFA's latest official rankings, released on July 20, when the team was ranked 63rd in the world.

The live standings are provisional and remain subject to change before FIFA publishes its next official rankings on Oct. 7.

Spain currently leads the official rankings, followed by Argentina, France, and England. Brazil is fifth, Morocco sixth, while Portugal and Belgium round out the top eight.