Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraq youth national team coach Muwafaq Hussein criticized the country’s youth football system on Saturday, blaming the team’s poor performance in the Asian qualifiers in Thailand on “flawed development and systematic neglect.”

Hussein, who currently coaches Qatar’s Al-Khor SC, told Shafaq News that selecting ready-made players from clubs and local amateur teams was a “serious mistake.” He questioned the squad’s physical preparation, citing slow movement and excess weight among some players as signs of shortcomings in fitness and conditioning.

Training should begin at football academies and continue through successive age groups before players reach national teams, according to Hussein. “Iraqi players lack a structured pathway for learning the fundamentals of football,” he added, calling for adopting approaches used in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Europe, where training begins at an early age under structured programs.

He recalled the generation he coached from junior levels through to the youth national team, which finished fourth at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkiye. “That achievement was not a coincidence, but the result of planning, gradual development and genuine investment in talent.”

Iraq began its Asian youth championship qualifying campaign in Thailand with a 2-1 loss to Turkmenistan on August 31 before defeating the United Arab Emirates by the same score on September 3.