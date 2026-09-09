Shafaq News- Doha

Egypt and China will join the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation’s eight member teams in a record 10-team U17 Gulf Cup in Qatar from October 16 to November 4, the federation announced on Wednesday.

The field also includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Yemen. Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and China have already qualified for the FIFA U17 World Cup, which Qatar will host from November 19 to December 13.

Thursday’s draw will place the 10 teams into two groups of five. Qatar and defending champion Saudi Arabia are in Pot 1, the UAE and Iraq in Pot 2, Kuwait and Oman in Pot 3, Yemen and Bahrain in Pot 4, and Egypt and China in Pot 5.

Qatar will head Group A, while Saudi Arabia will head Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with tied semifinal and final matches going directly to penalties after regulation time.

Saudi Arabia won the inaugural edition in Doha in 2025, defeating the UAE 2-0 in the final at Grand Hamad Stadium.