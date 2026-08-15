Cristian Romero says goodbye to Tottenham ahead of Atletico move

Cristian Romero says goodbye to Tottenham ahead of Atletico move
2026-08-15T05:47:44+00:00

Shafaq News- London

Cristian Romero has confirmed his departure from Tottenham Hotspur as the Argentina defender closes in on a move to Atletico Madrid after five seasons in North London.

Tottenham and Atlético have agreed a package worth about $46 million including add-ons, with Spurs retaining a 15% sell-on clause. Cadena SER reported that the 28-year-old is expected to sign through 2031 after Diego Simeone made him a priority defensive target.

Romero had also attracted interest from Inter Milan and was linked with Arsenal before Atlético moved ahead in negotiations.

The centre-back joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021, later became club captain and established himself as a key figure in defense. He also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and the Copa América in 2021 and 2024.

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