Cristian Romero says goodbye to Tottenham ahead of Atletico move

Shafaq News- London

Cristian Romero has confirmed his departure from Tottenham Hotspur as the Argentina defender closes in on a move to Atletico Madrid after five seasons in North London.

Tottenham and Atlético have agreed a package worth about $46 million including add-ons, with Spurs retaining a 15% sell-on clause. Cadena SER reported that the 28-year-old is expected to sign through 2031 after Diego Simeone made him a priority defensive target.

Romero had also attracted interest from Inter Milan and was linked with Arsenal before Atlético moved ahead in negotiations.

The centre-back joined Tottenham from Atalanta in 2021, later became club captain and established himself as a key figure in defense. He also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina and the Copa América in 2021 and 2024.