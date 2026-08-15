Basrah crude gains over 12% on week

Shafaq News- Basrah

Basrah Heavy and Medium crude posted weekly gains of $6.59 and $7.59 a barrel, or 12.03% and 13.29%, respectively, despite falling in the final trading session, while global oil prices moved higher.

Basrah Heavy fell $0.92 a barrel, or 1.48%, in the final session to settle at $61.38. Basrah Medium also declined $0.94 a barrel, or 1.43%, to close at $64.68.

Global oil prices rose in later trading. West Texas Intermediate gained $1.03, or 1.27%, to $82.28 a barrel, while Brent climbed $1.30, or 1.49%, to $88.37.