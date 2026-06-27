Cape Verde advance, Iran await World Cup fate

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Spain and Belgium finished top of their World Cup groups on Saturday Baghdad time, while Cape Verde completed one of the tournament’s biggest stories by reaching the Round of 32 in their debut appearance.

The results sent Spain and Cape Verde through from Group H, eliminated Uruguay and Saudi Arabia, and gave Belgium first place in Group G ahead of Egypt. New Zealand were eliminated, while Iran were left waiting on the ranking of the best third-placed teams.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time after a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia in Houston, completing an unbeaten group-stage run built entirely on draws.

The Blue Sharks, playing their first World Cup, finished second in Group H with three points after holding Spain, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia. Spain’s simultaneous win over Uruguay meant the draw was enough to send Cape Verde through.

Saudi Arabia also ended with two points, but the result was not enough to keep their campaign alive.

Uruguay vs Spain

Spain topped Group H after a 1-0 win over Uruguay in Guadalajara, with Alex Baena scoring the decisive goal late in the first half.

The win lifted Spain to seven points and confirmed their place among the group-stage winners, despite another tense and physical match.

Uruguay, twice world champions, exited without a win after draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde and defeat to Spain. Marcelo Bielsa’s side finished third in the group with two points, level with Saudi Arabia, but outside the qualification places.

New Zealand vs Belgium

Belgium produced their best performance of the tournament by beating New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver, turning a difficult group campaign into a first-place finish.

Leandro Trossard scored twice, while Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Alexis Saelemaekers also found the net as Belgium finally broke through after draws with Egypt and Iran.

New Zealand pulled one back through Elijah Just after a mistake from Thibaut Courtois, but the All Whites were overwhelmed in the closing stages and exited the tournament with one point.

The result took Belgium to five points and lifted them above Egypt on goal difference, giving Rudi Garcia’s side top spot in Group G and a stronger knockout path.

Egypt vs Iran

Egypt advanced from Group G after a 1-1 draw with Iran in Seattle, but missed the chance to finish first after Belgium’s heavy win over New Zealand.

Egypt took an early lead through Saber, capitalizing on a mistake by Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, before Iran equalized through Ramin Rezaeian after a penalty sequence.

The match ended with late drama when Iran appeared to score a stoppage-time winner, only for VAR to rule the goal out for offside.

The draw left Egypt on five points, enough to advance in second place behind Belgium. Iran moved to three points and remained dependent on the best third-placed ranking to determine whether their World Cup continues.