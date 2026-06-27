Europe gas prices edge higher after Hormuz tensions

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

European natural gas prices climbed on Saturday after renewed US-Iran security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global energy supplies pass, and an attack on a commercial vessel.

Benchmark gas futures rose 1.6% after declining in the previous two trading sessions. Although prices have traded within a narrow range this week, they remain more than 25% above pre-war levels.

Empty liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers were seen waiting near Qatar's main export terminal in the Gulf, preparing to load new cargoes. At the same time, rising summer demand for cooling in Europe and Asia is expected to intensify competition for seaborne LNG shipments, potentially forcing European buyers to continue paying a premium to secure sufficient supplies.

European gas storage facilities are currently just over 47% full, remaining below the seasonal average.

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