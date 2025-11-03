Iran confirms uninterrupted gas exports to Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Gas exports to Iraq are continuing without interruption despite ongoing regional and political tensions, Iran’s National Gas Company said on Monday.

Company CEO Saeed Tavakoli told reporters on the sidelines of the Digital Transformation in Iran’s Gas Industry event that exports to Iraq “are proceeding normally and without any restrictions,” noting that gas deliveries currently exceed contractual commitments to power plants and that the national network remains stable.

The statement comes amid Iraq’s struggle to sustain electricity generation following the expiration of US sanctions waivers that had allowed Baghdad to import Iranian energy despite restrictions. The last waiver, granted under the Biden administration, expired on March 7 after a 120-day term, leaving Iraq exposed to potential supply disruptions.

Iraq relies heavily on Iranian gas imports—around 50 million cubic feet per day, which account for nearly two-thirds of its total power-generation input, according to government spokesperson Basem al-Awadi. The Iraqi Electricity Ministry estimates the country needs about 50,000 megawatts to meet national demand, but current production hovers around 28,000 megawatts.

The expiration of US exemptions has forced Baghdad to seek alternative sources and negotiate new energy arrangements.