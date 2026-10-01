Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s early exit from the 2027 Arabian Gulf Cup has renewed calls for a broad review of the country’s football system, from the national team and domestic competitions to youth development and sports infrastructure.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iraq’s Parliamentary Youth and Sports Committee urged improvements to player development and preparation programs, while calling for greater attention to youth teams and higher standards in domestic competitions.

It also sought upgrades to sports facilities and infrastructure, pledging to pursue the issue through its legislative and oversight role while working with the Iraqi Football Association (IFA) and relevant government bodies to identify the main challenges facing the sport and develop practical measures to address them.

Looking ahead to upcoming competitions, particularly the Asian Cup, the Committee advocated long-term plans built on systematic planning, regular assessment and professional accountability.

Iraq ended their 2027 Arabian Gulf Cup campaign with one win, one loss and one draw, finishing third in Group A with four points and missing out on the semi-finals.

Iraqi coach Hadi Mutansh told Shafaq News that frequent lineup changes, administrative disorder and the selection of some players contributed to Iraq’s early exit, urging urgent fixes before the 2028 Asian Cup in January.