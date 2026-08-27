Shafaq News- Madrid

Atletico Madrid formally ruled out selling Julian Alvarez to Barcelona on Thursday, with the club's board unanimously backing a decision not to negotiate the Argentina forward's transfer to their LaLiga rivals.

Atletico accused Barcelona of failing to meet its standards for ethical and professional conduct between clubs. "There have been no negotiations, nor will there be any negotiations with them regarding the transfer of Julian Alvarez," the board said, adding that it expects the 26-year-old to focus on helping the club achieve its objectives.

Respaldo unánime del Consejo de Administración a la estrategia del club. No se negociará el traspaso de Julián Alvarez al FC Barcelona. ℹ️ https://t.co/JvIMjddRvd — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) August 27, 2026

Barcelona President Joan Laporta said on Wednesday that the club remained interested in Alvarez and that its offer would stay open until the transfer window closes.

Arsenal also remain interested, according to Sky Sports, although no agreement has been reached with Atletico.

Meanwhile, Alvarez missed Atletico training for a second consecutive day on Thursday because he remained unwell, club sources told Cadena SER, leaving him a serious doubt for Saturday's LaLiga match against Sevilla. He returned to action in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Villarreal, entering in the 66th minute as sections of the Atletico crowd booed him amid uncertainty over his future.

He joined Atletico from Manchester City in 2024 and is under contract until 2030. He has scored 49 goals and provided 17 assists in 107 appearances for the club.