Algeria takes Argentina refereeing dispute to FIFA

Shafaq News- Algiers

Algeria filed a formal complaint with FIFA over refereeing decisions in their 3-0 World Cup defeat to Argentina, turning Lionel Messi’s hat-trick into a wider dispute over two incidents the Algerian side claims changed the match.

The complaint centers first on a 32nd-minute challenge by Messi on Algeria captain Aissa Mandi, after the Argentina forward stepped on the defender’s calf. Polish referee Szymon Marciniak showed no card, and VAR did not intervene.

Reuters reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the matter, that Algeria sent the complaint to FIFA’s refereeing commission after the Group J match in Kansas City.

A second incident was also included in the complaint, according to Algerian media, involving Alexis Mac Allister and Ibrahim Maza in the 74th minute, with Mac Allister allegedly striking Maza in the face with his elbow inside the penalty area, but Marciniak neither awarded a penalty nor issued a disciplinary sanction.

Algeria believes both incidents could have led to Argentine red cards and allowed the North African side to play part of the match with a numerical advantage.

FIFA has not publicly commented on the complaint.

Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic had already acknowledged after the match that defensive errors gave Messi too much freedom, but the federation’s complaint shifted part of the focus from Algeria’s mistakes to the referee’s handling of the game.

Algeria next face Jordan in Group J, while Argentina continue their campaign against Austria.