Shafaq News- Nagoya/ Baghdad

Iraqi athletes won four medals across para athletics, powerlifting, and sitting volleyball at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan.

Zahraa Aseer won gold in the women's discus throw, while Mustafa Salman, Rasoul Kadhim, and Muslim Aqeel took silver in team para powerlifting.

Iraq's sitting volleyball team also claimed bronze after defeating China 3-1 in the third-place match.

In para athletics, Abbas Hatem earned bronze in the men's 1,500-meter race.

The fifth Asian Para Games are being held from October 18 to 24 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya area, featuring 18 sports and athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees, according to the International Paralympic Committee.