Bomb attack targets Basra electricity official's house
2026-10-23T07:45:31+00:00
Shafaq News- Basra
Two people were slightly wounded on Friday in an attack on the house of Qais al-Ahmad, director general of the Southern Electricity Production Company, in Basra's central Al-Mutaiha area, a security source told Shafaq News.
Two men on a motorcycle planted a locally made sticky bomb under al-Ahmad's private car, the source said. No further details were provided.
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