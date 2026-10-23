Shafaq News- Basra

Two people were slightly wounded on Friday in an attack on the house of Qais al-Ahmad, director general of the Southern Electricity Production Company, in Basra's central Al-Mutaiha area, a security source told Shafaq News.

Two men on a motorcycle planted a locally made sticky bomb under al-Ahmad's private car, the source said. No further details were provided.

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