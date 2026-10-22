Shafaq News- Nagoya

Iraq won two more medals at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, on Thursday, taking silver in team épée wheelchair fencing and bronze through Hussein Fadel in the seated javelin throw.

On October 21, Iraq also secured three gold and three silver medals across athletics and powerlifting, while Paralympic champion Najla Imad won gold in women’s table tennis a day earlier.

The fifth Asian Para Games run from October 18 to 24 in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya area, bringing together athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees across 18 sports, according to the International Paralympic Committee.