Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's fencing federation has selected Haider Ahmed Jaafar as its sole representative in the sport at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal’s Dakar, federation president Ziad Hassan told Shafaq News on Friday.

Hassan said the selection was agreed upon with the national team's coaching staff through a “green card” entry allocation.

The federation also named Muslim Saad to accompany Jaafar at a training camp in Algeria. Hassan explained that the arrangement would help Jaafar, who fences left-handed, practice against opponents using the same hand and adapt to their style before the Games.

Both fencers will also compete in an event in the Algerian city of Oran this month to improve their fitness and competitive readiness, Hassan said.

The Youth Olympic Games will run from October 31 to November 13, marking the first Olympic sporting event held in Africa.