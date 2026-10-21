Shafaq News-Nagoya/ Baghdad

Iraqi athletes Rasoul Kadhim and Idris Sami won silver medals at the Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan on Wednesday, adding to Iraq’s medal tally at the continental competition.

Kadhim claimed silver in the men’s 80-kg powerlifting event with a lift of 222 kg, while Sami finished second in the men’s 100-meter race in the T35 classification.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Paralympic champion Najla Imad won gold in women’s table tennis, defeating China’s Liu Xiaowu 3-1 in the women’s singles Class 6 final. Imad lost just one game throughout the tournament.

The fifth Asian Para Games run from October 18 to 24 in Japan’s Aichi-Nagoya area, bringing together athletes from 45 National Paralympic Committees across 18 sports, according to the International Paralympic Committee.