Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Syrian woman was seriously injured after attempting suicide following alleged sexual blackmail in southern Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The woman poured gasoline on herself and set herself on fire in Al-Dora district, sustaining severe facial injuries before being taken to hospital for treatment.

According to her account to authorities, people she knew had filmed her and used the footage to pressure her into sexual acts. Security forces formed an investigative team and detained two suspects, who were placed in custody pending legal proceedings and referral to the judiciary.

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