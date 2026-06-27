Water hyacinth resurfaces in Euphrates days after cleanup

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Water hyacinth has once again spread across a stretch of the Euphrates River in Iraq's southern Dhi Qar province, despite recent government efforts to remove the invasive plant.

Photos taken by Shafaq News correspondent show the fast-growing aquatic weed covering the river beneath Al-Zaytoun Bridge in central Nasiriyah, with no visible cleanup activity underway.

Local authorities closed Al-Zaytoun Bridge for 24 hours earlier this week to dredge the river and remove water hyacinth, reeds, and sediment.

Native to South America, water hyacinth is one of the world's most invasive aquatic plants. It forms dense mats that block sunlight, reduce oxygen levels in the water, disrupt ecosystems, and threaten fish stocks.

Read more: Invasive alien plant threatens Iraq’s marshes