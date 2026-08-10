Two Dhi Qar officials detained in land probe

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Security forces in Iraq’s Dhi Qar province arrested two officials after finding a large number of land-allocation files in the possession of one of them in central Al-Nasiriyah, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

One of those arrested is responsible for land-allocation files at the Dhi Qar Health Directorate, while the other is a former legal affairs official at the city’s Municipality.

The files were found in the former municipal official’s possession as he was preparing to move them from one location to another, the source added.

Last week, Iraqi investigators recovered nearly 600 files related to residential land plots abandoned by a wanted Al-Nasiriyah Municipality employee. Authorities also arrested former Al-Nasiriyah Municipality Director Mohammed Abd Lilo in connection with cases involving land files.