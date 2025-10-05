Tourism windfall: Iraq earns +$5B in 2024 as pilgrimages drive growth

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s tourism industry generated $5.7B in 2024, marking a substantial growth fueled by religious pilgrimages and renewed global interest in its restored heritage sites, Travel and Tower World reported on Sunday.

“With the 25% growth in tourism revenue, Iraq now ranks seventh among Arab countries for tourism income,” the report noted, placing the country behind the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Qatar, and Jordan. It added that Iraq’s performance highlights growing confidence as authorities expand tourism infrastructure and promote cultural heritage.

Millions of Shia pilgrims visit Karbala, Najaf, and Samarra each year, particularly during Ashura and Arbaeen, sustaining local economies through hospitality, transport, and services. At the same time, heritage restoration projects—such as the rehabilitation of Babylon and the Ishtar Gate, supported by the World Monuments Fund and the US Embassy in Baghdad—are drawing visitors eager to explore Iraq’s ancient civilization.

Read more: Karbala's call: Ashura's spiritual resonance and its surging economic tide

Another milestone is Baghdad’s designation as the Arab Capital of Tourism for 2025, which the outlet described as an opportunity to showcase the country’s cultural wealth through major international events and exhibitions.

Read more: Baghdad crowned Arab Capital of Tourism 2025: A turning point for Iraq's future

While challenges remain—particularly in infrastructure and security—the report said Iraq’s reforms and partnerships could turn tourism into a major engine of economic growth, creating jobs and supporting thousands of small businesses nationwide.

To continue reading, click here.