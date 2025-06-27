Torch of grief: Kufa’s burning tribute to Imam Hussein

Shafaq News – Kufa/Najaf

Each year, in Kufa—a city long revered as the cradle of Iraq’s Shiite rituals—generations gather to revive a tradition as enduring as it is symbolic: the crafting and lighting of the Husseini torch (Mishaal), a towering emblem of mourning passed down through time.

More than a blazing pillar, the torch is a spiritual heirloom—an embodiment of grief, pride, and devotion rooted in over a century of heritage. Entire neighborhoods in Najaf and Kufa, along with other Iraqi provinces, prepare for its solemn return as part of Muharram commemorations, particularly the processions that mark the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

The ritual begins long before the flame is lit. Skilled hands carefully select and shape the wood—often Jawī or Jām, dense local hardwoods prized for their strength and fire resistance—tailored to the exact specifications of each tribe or mourning group, whose preferences vary in length, weight, and structure.

“Some ask for six-meter torches,” Salah al-Asadi, one of the seasoned torch-makers, told Shafaq News. “They want them heavy for better balance. Each one must have an odd number of flame heads—like 27 or 33. These aren’t just numbers. They carry spiritual and aesthetic meanings.”

Preparing the torch involves soaking the wooden frame in water and white or black kerosene to ensure it burns brightly and steadily. The bearer—always a man of strong physique—trains for days to carry the heavy torch with precision and poise.

On the seventh day of Muharram, known as Yaum Abu Fadl (in honor of al-Abbas, son of Imam Ali and half-brother of Imam Hussein), the sacred flames take center stage in processions sweeping through Najaf, Kufa, and beyond. As the procession nears the shrine of Imam Ali, the Mishaal is ignited. Three deliberate knocks are struck on the ground before the threshold—an ancient gesture of reverence for the Imam.

This ritual is more than a ceremonial act—it is a living legacy. Fathers pass it on to sons, not just as a craft, but as a creed. “It’s not just wood and fire,” some torch makers shared with our agency. “It’s identity, history, and love. Serving Imam Hussein is the greatest honor we know.”

The Mishaal burns not just with fire—but with the memory of Karbala, the weight of loss, and the unyielding bond between generations united by mourning and loyalty.