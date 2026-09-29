Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity announced on Tuesday the arrest of 10 hospital employees in Samawah, the capital of southern Al-Muthanna province, over alleged manipulation of payment receipts and misappropriation of fees involving more than 1,000 patient records.

The commission's Al-Muthanna Investigation Office examined records from 2024, 2025 and 2026, finding nearly 800 without payment receipts and around 200 accompanied by receipts bearing names different from those of the actual patients.

Based on the findings, the judge of the Al-Muthanna Integrity Investigation Court issued arrest and search warrants for the 10 employees under Article 315 of the Iraqi Penal Code.

Earlier this month, the anti-corruption watchdog arrested five employees overseeing a state construction project over violations in the renovation of Al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in Samawah. The five —three engineers and two surveyors— were accused of deliberately causing financial harm to the public entity employing them.

On August 28, a source told Shafaq News that the commission had detained between three and five suspects linked to the Al-Muthanna Health Directorate over irregularities in the same hospital's rehabilitation.

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