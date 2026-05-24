Syria declares livestock disease-free after Iraqi trade ban

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria on Sunday denied that foot-and-mouth disease (FMD)* had spread inside the country, a day after Iraq halted the transit of Syrian livestock over concerns about possible infections.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Mazen Alloush, director of Syria’s General Authority for Land and Sea Ports, confirmed that all livestock exports from Syria continue normally through Jordan and Syrian ports, noting that importing countries have not raised any health concerns linked to Syrian shipments.

He also pointed to Damascus’ efforts to redirect regional transit routes away from Iraq, stating that “some parties benefit from disrupting Syrian trade flows with Gulf countries through Iraqi territory.”

Quarantine measures or trade restrictions, he said, should rely on confirmed veterinary findings and internationally recognized standards, rather than “unverified reports.”

Earlier this week, Iraq suspended the entry of live animals from Syria and tightened veterinary inspections at border crossings following reports of foot-and-mouth disease infections in Raqqa province.

*Foot-and-mouth disease is a highly contagious viral infection affecting cattle, sheep, and goats, causing fever and blisters in the mouth and on the feet. While the disease rarely affects humans, outbreaks pose a major threat to young animals, with lamb mortality rates reaching up to 100%.