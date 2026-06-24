Sunni Endowment sues analyst over sectarian incitement claims

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Sunni Endowment (Al-Waqf) Office filed a legal complaint against political analyst Issam Hussein, accusing him of “inciting sectarian strife” during an appearance on the television program “Ma'a Mona Sami.”

According to a document dated June 23, 2026, and submitted to the Third Al-Karkh Investigative Court, the Endowment alleges “offense, defamation, incitement of discord … among the Iraqi people in a manner that affects the unity and cohesion of the nation's citizens.”

Earlier, Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) suspended Iraqi presenter Mona Sami’s program for 10 days and fined Alawla TV 25 million Iraqi dinars (nearly $15,000) over violations of media broadcasting regulations. The regulator also barred Hussein from appearing on television for 60 days over his participation in the episode.