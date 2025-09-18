Iraq removes head of Sunni Endowment, appoints acting chief

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani dismissed the head of the Sunni Endowment (Diwan al-Waqf al-Sunni), Mushaan Mohi Al-Khazraji.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, the decision followed a request from the Iraqi Jurisprudential Council, which proposed three alternative candidates under Article (4/Second) of the Sunni Endowment Law No. (56 of 2012).

Al-Sudani assigned Amer Shakir Al-Janabi to lead the Endowment in an acting capacity for six months, directing him to strengthen moderate discourse, reject extremism, and keep the institution away from political or electoral exploitation.

The dismissal followed tensions at Baghdad’s Karim al-Nasir Mosque, where Imam Abdul Sattar al-Qurghuli collapsed and died after a dispute during Friday prayers. Some politicians accused the Sunni Endowment of mismanagement. Al-Sudani ordered an investigative committee, stressing the need to “promote tolerance and avoid sectarian incitement.”