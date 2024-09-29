Iraq’s Sunni Endowment clarifies removal of Nasrallah condolence post

Shafaq News/ The Sunni Endowment in Iraq issued a statement on Saturday explaining the removal of a condolence post regarding the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.

According to the statement, “the post was removed by Facebook’s administration due to the use of language that violated the platform’s policies. These policies reportedly restrict the use of certain terms linked to the recent events in Palestine and Lebanon.”

The Sunni Endowment clarified that this explanation was in response to numerous inquiries from followers who questioned why the post was deleted just minutes after being published, coinciding with the unfolding events in Lebanon.

“The removal was carried out by Facebook by its community guidelines.”

The deletion sparked a wave of anger among Iraqi social media users, many of whom initially believed that the Sunni Endowment had intentionally removed the statement.