New Sunni Endowment chief urges independence from politics

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s newly appointed Sunni Endowment chief, Amer Shaker al-Janabi, issued his first statement on Thursday, calling on political forces to allow the institution to operate independently.

Al-Janabi urged parties “to give the Endowment space to fulfill its mission away from the pressures of interests and gains, and to stop attempts to drag it into electoral calculations or partisan rivalries.”

He pledged to promote moderation, reject extremism, and strengthen the Endowment’s role in supporting national unity and safeguarding civil peace “away from any political or electoral exploitation.”

Earlier today, al-Sudani dismissed Endowment head Mushaan Mohi al-Khazraji, citing a request from the Iraqi Fiqh Council, and appointed al-Janabi as acting head of the Sunni Endowment for a six-month term.