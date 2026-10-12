Shafaq News- Babil

An Iraqi cultural project is drawing interest at the Babil Festival for World Cultures and Arts by offering to write visitors’ names in ancient Sumerian cuneiform on clay tablets, giving them a personal introduction to one of the world’s oldest writing systems.

Ali Sami, 32, from Baghdad, launched “Son of Sumer” to promote Iraq’s ancient heritage and introduce the script to younger generations and foreign tourists. He is showcasing the project at the festival’s 13th edition.

The idea took shape in 2018 and 2019, when Sami was studying abroad. While in Jordan, he noticed efforts to showcase the country’s history and cultural heritage, inspiring him to explore ways to introduce Iraq’s own ancient civilization to a wider audience.

In addition to writing names on clay tablets, Sami is selling Sumerian-inspired souvenirs at the festival, including tablets, T-shirts, tools, and coloring materials at modest prices.

“Arab and foreign visitors have shown interest in having their names written in the ancient script,” he told Shafaq News, noting that he previously presented “Son of Sumer” at the Baghdad International Book Fair and sees the Babil festival as another opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Sami plans to expand the project through events dedicated to Sumerian cuneiform, combining cultural activities with the distribution of thousands of souvenirs, some free of charge. To support these plans, he hopes to secure financial and media backing to obtain the necessary materials and equipment.

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