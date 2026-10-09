Shafaq News- Babil

The 13th Babil Festival for World Cultures and Arts continued on Friday with a series of events at the ancient city of Babil in central Iraq.

Shafaq News documented part of the second-day activities, which brought together artists and cultural figures from Iraq and other countries

on the Babylonian Theater stage.

The festival opened on October 9 and will run through October 16, with participation from around 42 countries and Iraqi, Arab and international artists, writers, poets and musicians attending.