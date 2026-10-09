International cultural events continue at Babil Festival

International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
2026-10-09T22:02:57+00:00

Shafaq News- Babil

The 13th Babil Festival for World Cultures and Arts continued on Friday with a series of events at the ancient city of Babil in central Iraq.

Shafaq News documented part of the second-day activities, which brought together artists and cultural figures from Iraq and other countries

on the Babylonian Theater stage.

The festival opened on October 9 and will run through October 16, with participation from around 42 countries and Iraqi, Arab and international artists, writers, poets and musicians attending.

International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival
International cultural events continue at Babil Festival

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