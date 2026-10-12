Shafaq News- Babil

More than 250 young men and women took part in a marathon and other sporting events at the ancient city of Babylon on Monday as part of the 13th Babil Festival for World Cultures and Arts.

Nail Talib Hussein, head of Babil’s Youth and Sports Directorate, told Shafaq News that the program included Kyokushin karate involving more than 40 athletes, with participation from people with disabilities and cyclists.

The event aimed not only at competition but also at promoting a sporting culture and encouraging young people to exercise, he said.

Marathon participant Mohammed Ali told Shafaq News that such events should be held more frequently and expanded. He also called for greater support for sporting activities, saying events such as marathons could help strengthen the role of sports in society.

The festival opened on October 8 and will run through October 16, with participation from around 42 countries.