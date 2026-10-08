Shafaq News- Babil

The 13th edition of the Babil Festival for World Cultures and Arts opened on Thursday with participants from about 42 countries, bringing together Iraqi, Arab and international writers, artists, poets and musicians.

Festival head Ali Al-Shallah told Shafaq News that this year’s edition is among the largest, with prominent cultural and artistic figures taking part, including visual artists Morsi Khalifa and Iraq’s Faisal Laibi. Participants also came from Arab countries including Libya, Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria.

The festival also features leading Arab poets, about 40 publishing houses at the book fair, eight visual art exhibitions and a collective exhibition showcasing works by around 50 Iraqi artists.

The program includes events highlighting elements of ancient Babylonian civilization, including replicas of Babylonian artifacts displayed at the book fair. Three theatrical productions are also scheduled, one of which premiered today, along with musical performances by Arab, Iranian and Kurdish groups.

Last year’s 12th edition brought more than 400 artists and writers from Iraq and abroad to the ancient city of Babylon, with a program that included musical performances, poetry readings, book and photography exhibitions, and an international book fair.