Second death sentence in Baghdad Mandaean goldsmith murder case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A Baghdad court sentenced a second defendant to death on Sunday over the 2018 abduction and killing of a Mandaean goldsmith in eastern Baghdad, while a third suspect linked to the case remains at large.

The victim’s family told Shafaq News that the latest ruling was issued by Al-Rusafa Criminal Court against one of three gang members accused of kidnapping the goldsmith from Baghdad al-Jadida district, looting his jewelry shop, killing him, and dumping his body on a public road days later.

Another suspect had already been arrested and sentenced to death months after the crime, while investigations into the remaining fugitive are still ongoing nearly nine years later, the family added.