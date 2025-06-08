Sadr City revives Eid traditions: Swings, horses replace screens

Shafaq News/ In Baghdad’s Sadr City, Eid al-Adha revives a beloved tradition as handmade swings, horse rides, and ferris wheels draw children back into the streets and away from screens.

Families gather around makeshift carousels and metal slides built by local blacksmiths, while horses weave through the narrow alleys, drawing crowds of excited kids.

The scene, captured by Shafaq News, recalls mid-20th-century Eid celebrations, with parents eager to preserve these simple joys and pass them on—connecting generations through a shared rhythm of laughter and tradition in the capital’s working-class stronghold.