Restored Nabi Yunus Mosque in Iraq’s Mosul hosts first Eid prayers

Shafaq News- Mosul

Thousands of worshippers performed Eid Al-Adha prayers on Wednesday at Mosul’s Nabi Yunus Mosque for the first time in 12 years following the reconstruction of the historic site destroyed by ISIS, the mosque’s imam and preacher said.

Mohammed Abdul Wahab Al-Shammaa told Shafaq News that worshippers from across Mosul, the capital of northern Iraq’s Nineveh province, gathered at the mosque in “a deeply spiritual atmosphere,” stressing that the return of prayers to the site holds major religious and historical significance for the city’s residents.

On April 3, 2026, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil and Sunni Endowment head Amer Shaker Al-Janabi inaugurated Nabi Yunus Mosque after reconstruction work was completed.

Located near the archaeological remains of the ancient Palace of Sennacherib, the mosque contains a tomb believed to belong to the biblical prophet Jonah, known as Yunus in Islam. ISIS destroyed the site in 2014 as part of its campaign targeting shrines and religious landmarks.

Read more: Devotion and calm highlight Eid al-Adha across Iraq